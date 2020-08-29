210 additional COVID-19 cases reported at UofSC, 6th Greek Village house quarantined

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The University of South Carolina reported Friday an additional 210 cases of COVID-19, making 557 total cases, according to the university.

A sixth Greek Village house was also placed under quarantine, according to the university.

Students in those homes will remain quarantined for 14 days. Students who test positive can either be relocated to isolation or can return home.

Students in all cases either had minor symptoms or none at all, the university said. None required hospitalization.

The 557 active cases are between students, faculty and staff, the university said. A total of 10,485 tests have been done for students, faculty and staff.

The number of student cases represents 1.1% of the total university student population, the university said.

“While this week’s rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases concerns me, we always knew that there would be a rise in cases once the entire campus community returned,” University President Bob Caslan said.

He said he is committed to ensuring classes are held in-person this fall and the university will take steps needed through education and discipline, when necessary, to slow the virus spread.