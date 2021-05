FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46) – A 21-year-old from Fort Mill was killed in a single motorcycle crash on Mother’s Day, York County Coroner’s Office says.

Bascom Cranshaw, a Fort Mill resident was riding a motorcycle at the intersection of Pleasant Road and Coltharp Road early Sunday morning when he left the roadway and struck a sign.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The S.C. Highway Patrol and Coroner’s Office is still investigating.