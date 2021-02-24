21-year-old female jaguar killed by another jaguar at Florida zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A female jaguar was killed by a male jaguar inside of an enclosure at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens last weekend, the zoo announced Wednesday.

“With heavy hearts, we announce that female jaguar Zenta was tragically killed by male jaguar Harry over the weekend,” said a statement from the zoo.

Officials said Harry was being brought closer to workers after he was seen eating a piece of firehouse enrichment. Harry immediately attacked Zenta.

Zoo staff were unable to separate the two in time.

“Zenta’s death is the result of a terrible mistake, and we are reviewing all aspects of this awful occurrence,” said Dan Maloney, Deputy Zoo Director for Animal Care, Conservation and Wellness. “Both jaguars were contained at all times and our team responded safely and swiftly.”

21-year-old Zenta came to the Jacksonville Zoo in 2006. 12-year-old Harry was born there in 2009.

“We are devasted by thissudden and sad event. Zenta will be sorely missed as she was a favorite of both staff and guest alike,” added Maloney.

Zoo officials said they are investigating the incident to identify “corrective measures” to avoid a similar incident in the future.