21-year-old daughter of Charlotte radio show host killed in crash

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The 21-year-old daughter of a Charlotte radio show host was killed when North Carolina State Highway Patrol said her car crashed into a tree just after midnight in Mooresville.

The deadly accident happened at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 29 on Brawley School Road near Lightship Drive.

Highway Patrol said Payton Cannon, 21, was traveling north on Brawley School Road in a 2020 BMW when her vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree at a high rate of speed.

Cannon has been identified as the daughter of David Cannon, publicly known as “Ace” of the Ace and TJ Show which is a syndicated morning radio show originating out of Charlotte.

The Ace & TJ Show confirmed the tragic loss on its Facebook page Wednesday:

“Dear Radio Family, Our show has experienced a heart-wrenching blow. Ace’s daughter Payton was taken from us in a single-car accident last night. As you can imagine, we are all devastated, but Ace and his family are especially in desperate need of your prayers. We have always shared our lives with you during laughter and sadness, so we wanted to give you the information before you heard it somewhere else. We will keep you updated as much as possible. Thank you for your constant support. We appreciate it more than you could possibly know.”

Cannon was the only person inside the vehicle and she was restrained by a seat belt. High speed was a contributing factor in the crash, Highway Patrol said.

Troopers were on scene for nearly three hours overnight and the investigation is ongoing.