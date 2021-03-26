20 years after 9/11, Senate introduces bill to protect cockpit from another hijacking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – With the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks approaching, pilots, flight attendants and air marshals complain about the risk for another hijacking.

Airline employees want barriers installed in front of the cockpit to prevent a breach when the door is opened mid-flight for food or bathroom breaks. A bipartisan bill introduced in the Senate would mandate secondary cockpit barriers on all commercial planes.

Congress previously mandated these barriers on all new flights but that has yet to be implemented.

The Saracini Enhanced Aviation Safety Act was named in honor of Capt. Victor Saracini, a pilot who was killed on Sept. 11, 2001.

Last month FOX 46 spoke with his widow who is advocating for the need to close this security gap.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“I’m appalled that we haven’t done more in this amount of time,” said Ellen Saracini. “I can’t look another family member in the eye and say, ‘Sorry I knew this vulnerability existed and decided not to do anything about it.’”

A similar bill was also introduced in the House.

Read more about the bill here.