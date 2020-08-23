20-year-old motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck, CMPD says

A 20-year-old motorcyclist who is suspected of speeding was killed after striking a pickup truck, officials say.

Medic and the Charlotte Fire Dept. responded to calls regarding an accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck around Noon Saturday near 900 Wabash Ave in northwest Charlotte. The motorcyclist, Kerry Burlinski, 20, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Hernan Vega was driving the pickup truck did not suffer any injuries and remained on scene. Vega was screened and did not show signs of impairment.

An initial investigation showed that excessive speed and reckless driving by Burlinski are suspected to have contributed to the accident.

CSI, CMPD, CFD, and Medic were among the divisions who responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android