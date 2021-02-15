20-year-old dies of ‘unknown causes’ in North Carolina; police launch death investigation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for answers after a person died on Hedgecock Avenue in Winston-Salem.

At about 12:35 a.m. Monday morning, police responded to help EMS with an unresponsive person on the 100 block of Hedgecock Avenue.

At the scene, officers learned that the person had died due to unknown causes.

Detectives took over the investigation and identified the victim as 20-year-old Javier Garcia Morales.

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages and no other information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.