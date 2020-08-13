2-year-old who accidentally shot self in stable condition; gun owner charged

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A two-year-old boy is expected to be okay after he accidentally shot himself. It all happened while visiting a family friend’s home in west Charlotte.

CMPD didn’t waste any time arresting the owner of the gun. Police say it was left unsecured and the toddler found it.

“She was hysterical because she was saying this was my only son,” a neighbor who heard the commotion told FOX 46.

He was playing basketball with his granddaughter when they heard a woman screaming.

RELATED: TODDLER SHOTS HIMSELF WITH FAMILY-FRIEND’S UNSECURED AND LOADED GUN, CMPD SAYS

“I ran from my street over there and on the porch [I] noticed that she was sitting on the bottom step clutching her son. I noticed he had wound on his arm and she had a towel wrapped around his body, I noticed his breathing wasn’t good and she was clutching him tight.”

The incident happened Wednesday night at a house on Camp Greene Street off Freedom Drive in Charlotte.

“It was a lot of commotion in the house people running around not knowing what to do.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The two year old was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A man at the house where the shooting happened told FOX 46 Thursday that the child is doing ok.

“You get firearms to protect your home and things of this nature, why it was unsecured? I have no idea, but it should have been secure.”

Police charged the gun owner Davonte Warren with failure to secure a firearm to protect a minor.

Davonte Warren has been charged with failure to secure a firearm to protect a minor after a 2-year-old boy accidentally shot himself with Warren’s unsecured gun.

In the past two years, CMPD says around 30 people in Charlotte and its surrounding towns have been charged with failure to secure a firearm to protect a minor.

“Mistakes happen a lot of times because we adults don’t secure things and do our part,”

At last check, CMPD said that two-year-old was in stable condition at the hospital.