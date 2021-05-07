2-year-old rescued from storm drain in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fast-acting stranger rescued a 2-year-old stuck in a storm drain near the entrance of Washington Park in Winston-Salem.

Kermit Myers heard a loud thunk from his front porch, followed by a child’s cries and a panicked mother on Thursday afternoon.

“He was a little guy, so he probably just fell, and that grate is slippery. He fell, boom, just slid right in. It had to happen like that,” Myers said.

Myers sprang into action and when his attempt to pry the concrete slab from the drain didn’t work, he grabbed a step ladder.

“I went to and get a step ladder from inside, lowered it down there, shimmied down, got on the ladder, lifted him up and she grabbed him and then I used the ladder to get up,” Myers said.

Myers estimates the little boy fell at least six feet down. He says it’s a miracle he wasn’t seriously injured.

“All kinds of stones sticking out, that it’s very surprising that he did not hit his head on there,” Myers said.

His concern moving forward is that it could happen to anybody.

“I mean if we were to park there and weren’t paying attention we could definitely slip down there,” Myers said.

Myers hopes the city finds a solution to what he believes is a recurring problem.

“Maybe they’ll get to it. I feel like we’ve said something about that before, but maybe they are going to have to have an engineer figure out a solution because people lose stuff all the time in there and I think a child has partially fallen in there before, but not all the way,” Myers said.

The storm drain is marked off with stakes and caution tape near the intersection of Park Boulevard and Vintage Avenue.

A city official says they will start repairing the concrete slab on Friday. The city also plans to do maintenance on the storm drain to make sure it is not a danger to anybody.