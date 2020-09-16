2-year-old airlifted to Chapel Hill after being shot in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 2-year-old was shot Wednesday morning in a home on Mosswood Lane in Fayetteville, police said.

Officers were called to the home in the 600 block of Mosswood Lane just after 10 a.m.

The child was found by officers inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

At least three other people, two adults and possibly a teenager, were inside the home at the time of the shooting, police said.

The 2-year-old was airlifted to Chapel Hill and is currently being treated at the hospital.

The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not released.

Mosswood Lane is off McArthur Road near Interstate-295 north of downtown.

Fayetteville police ask motorists to avoid the area.

THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM