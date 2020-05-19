2 women arrested on second-degree murder charges following overdose death, Albemarle Police say

Two women have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, Albemarle Police say.

At 1:10 a.m. on April 26, Albemarle Police responded to a call concerning a person in cardiac arrest at 225 Wilson Street. Albemarle Fire and Stanly County EMS also responded.

Upon arrival, first responders found a 40-year-old male. He was pronounced dead on the scene and it was later discovered that the victim had overdosed on drugs.

Following an investigation, detectives issued warrants for Sandy Peek and Rose Thomas.

Peek was charged death by distribution, second-degree murder by distribution of drug, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II, four counts of trafficking ppium or heroin, and two counts of felony sell and deliver schedule II.

Thomas was charged with death by distribution, second-degree murder by distribution of drugs, two counts of sell and deliver schedule II, possession with the intent to sell and deliver schedule II, and three counts of trafficking opium or heroin.

Both were transported to the Stanly County Jail and received a $1 million secured bond. They both have their first scheduled court appearances on June 1.