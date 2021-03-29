2 wanted after dumping body in Rowan County woods, Sheriff’s Office says

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A man and a woman wanted for hiding the body of a Kannapolis woman.

Michael Banks and Brooke Griffin are wanted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives say the two are responsible for dumping Tammy Becerra’s body in the woods on Alana Drive. They’re now on the run.

FOX 46 spoke to the man who found her body. He says he noticed something weird just past the tree line. That weird thing was a body.

“I was coming off the road Tuesday morning going up to mow the church property that I mow. And I was just looking around paying attention and I seen something over in the woods that to me looked like a mannequin,” he said. “So I stopped and looked but it wasn’t a mannequin.”

It was Beccera’s body. She was reported missing just two days before.

“I don’t walk it. My wife walks it every day but we ride on it most every day in some type of motorized vehicle. Normally see trash, where people come in the area and people just throw trash out of their cars.”

But Tuesday was different.

“That day, it didn’t look like trash. It was just something that caught my eye.”

He says he normally looks around the area and that day he noticed something he hadn’t seen before.

“In that gap between those trees is where that lady was laying, is where I seen the body,” he said. “It was covered up with leaves and that little sprig of a cedar tree that’s laying right there past that bottle.”

Police say Michael Banks confirmed that Beccera overdosed at his home in Kannapolis.

Banks said he and Griffin took her body to Alana Drive and left her there. They’ve been charged with felony concealment of death and failure to report a death and now police say they’re on the run.

“It’s a kind of of a sketchy feeling. Not something you expect to see or find every day. But you know you couldn’t just drive off and not notify somebody.”

He says he’s always vigilant because he wants to know what his surroundings are.

If you have information on where Michael Lee Banks or Brooke Lynn Griffin are, you’re asked to contact Sgt. Greene or Detective Allen.