2 turkeys take lucky leap off transport truck, ending up at Carolina Waterfowl Rescue

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Just ahead of Thanksgiving, two turkeys are thankful for hitting the lottery. They avoided the kitchen table, by literally jumping from their transport trucks.

These two turkeys have guts…It took a lot of courage to do what they did. Moonpie is the younger one, but Casper is easily the fattest.

“Moonpie actually fell off the truck when he was going from the hatchery to the growing barn and then we also have Casper who fell off the truck going from the growing barn to the slaughter. Casper was technically going to be a Thanksgiving turkey. Moonpie was probably going to be more of a Christmas turkey,” said Jennifer Gordon, the Executive Director at Carolina Waterfowl Rescue.

We like to think they knew what was up, and plotted the great escape from the transport trucks.

“They have the cages and there’s like space in between them and they literally just pick them up and shove them in so sometimes they’ll go in between the cages,” Gordon saod.

The people who found Moonpie and Casper brought them to Carolina Waterfowl Rescue.

Moonpie had a laceration on his neck, which they sutured. Pretty soon he’ll be healthy again. Both will still have their clipped beaks and nubby toes, but nothing can beat a new lease on life.

“We actually do adopt them out so we look for families that keep them as pets,” Gordon said.

The rescue could not be more happy that whoever was driving those trucks gave them the bird—in the best way.

