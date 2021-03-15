2-time brain cancer survivor encourages continued safety despite loosening COVID restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Despite a decline in cases and easing restrictions, a Charlotte woman who survived brain cancer twice is urging people to continue to take the pandemic seriously.

Rosalyn Singleton knows if she has nothing else, she has her husband Ray. The couple had only been married for a year before doctors told Rosalyn that she had cancer, again.

“Anaplastic meningioma,” Ray said.

“Stage three. Boom. And that’s what we have him for because boom, I go to the doctor and he remembers the names,” said Rosalyn.

A viral video of Ray singing to Rosalyn landed them on The Ellen Show in February 2020, right before the world shut down.

“We didn’t go a lot of places with the world shut down, we were home every single day. Thankfully were blessed by Ellen to get money and be able to live at home and pay bills and still survive,” said Rosalyn.

Now, she’s a two-time cancer survivor, surviving because of treatment, and surviving because of Ray.

“We kept God first and we kept trusting each other and communicating and talking and worked it out,” Ray said.

Ray says his wife’s life and the lives of others these days require extra care, from everyone.

“It’s a huge selfless act. Understanding that it’s not about you, your mask isn’t- if you’re uncomfortable for a few seconds, whatever, think about the lives you’re going to save,” said Ray.

Rosalyn knows her life and others may depend on it.

“They told me that if I did get COVID, it might take longer to recover, that I would have longer-lasting side effects than other people would have, so I needed to be very, very aware. All the time, very cautious,” said Rosalyn.

One year later, Rosalyn is now fully vaccinated but she’s still cautious when they’re out and about. She doesn’t want people to move too fast although the mask enforcements have been lifted.

“I know that it feels good, the weather is changing, everybody wants to be outside cause we were all inside last year but just because its happening quickly doesn’t mean its okay,” she said. “We should still tread very lightly.”

The couple is encouraging everyone to continue being safe, social distancing, wearing masks and practicing good hygiene.

“Think about others. Its not about you, save somebody else’s life and if you can’t think about anybody else’s life, save this beautiful life, I need her as long as possible. So wear your mask.”