2 Rock Hill teens shot in an attempted murder, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two victims suffered gunshot wounds in an incident late Monday night in Rock Hill, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls around 11 p.m. regarding multiple gunshots being fired at the Pepper Ridge Apartments at 1900 Springsteen Road. A short time later two 17-year-old’s who had been shot showed up at Piedmont Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

CSI and forensics were among those who responded to the scene.

There is no suspect at this time and this remains and active and open investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 803-329-7293.