2 seriously injured in Catawba County shooting

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Two people were seroulsy injured in a shooting in Catawba County Friday night, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies responded to 305 Ramseur Street in Maiden around 9:15 p.m. for a report of one man and one woman shot.

The male victim was flown to a hospital in Lincolnton and the female victim was flown to a hospital in Charlotte. There is no update on their conditions at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office says they live in the home together. No suspect is in custody.

