2 separate shootings reported in Charlotte Wednesday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Two separate shooting were reported in Charlotte Wednesday evening.

The first was on Edgegreen Drive where CMPD says an adult man was shot in the ankle. Another person in the vicinity of the shooting was injured after jumping out of the window of a home.

Medic confirmed that one person was transported to Atrium Main with serious injuries and the other was transported with minor injuries.

Another shooting was reported in the 300 block of Skyland Avenue. One person was transported from that scene with life-threatening injuries.

No information has been released concerning the victims, possible suspects or arrests. Check back with FOX 46 for updates.