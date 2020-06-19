2 restaurants, 1 brewery temporarily close in Charlotte due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Multiple restaurants and at least one brewery in Charlotte have temporarily closed their doors after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The Waterman Fish Bar in SouthEnd announced on their Facebook page on June 17 that as a result of a confirmed COVID-19 case among its staff, they have decided to close through Sunday, June 21.

“We intend to reopen on Monday, June 22 at 4 p.m. but will communicate should that date change. We appreciate your understanding and are available to answer any questions at info@eat704.com. Stay well, CLT,” the restaurant said.

Resident Culture Brewing Company also announced on their social media pages that one of its team members received a positive COVID-19 test.

“Though our Drive Thru is contactless and they have not been at work since before they started having symptoms last week, we are still moving forward with an active protocol following the CDC guidelines and recommendations of Charlotte-Mecklenburg COVID-19 assistance to provide the safest assurances for our patrons and also for our team,” the brewery said.

All of Resident Culture Brewing Company’s team members who have been in direct contact, as defined by CDC guidelines, are being asked to self-isolate and monitor symptoms for 14 days, as well as getting tested before returning to work.

“We’re making sure they are taken care of while they are ‘Out of Office’ and working hard on keeping themselves, the rest of our team and our community safe,” the brewery said.

Stagioni: Four Seasons of Food said they would be temporarily closed effective Thursday after one member of the kitchen staff tested positive for COVID-19.

“Although the staff member was asymptomatic, we made the decision to temporarily close Stagioni out of an abundance of caution and to prioritize the health and safety of our staff and guests. At this time, the restaurant is being cleaned and sanitized. If no other staff test positive, we anticipate reopening on Tuesday, June 23,” the restaurant said.

Its sister restaurants Good Food on Montford and Barrington’s Restaurant remain open and reservations can be made via Resy.