2 Republican members of State Board of Elections resign over mail-in ballot rule changes

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Abrupt changes came at the State Board of Elections with less than six weeks to go until the election. The two Republican members have resigned and now Democrats are accusing them of trying to create confusion.

This is all tied to changing the rules when it comes to mail-in ballots, which one million people have asked to use so far.

The entire board, including Republicans, voted to approve those changes, but now those Republicans suddenly have quit.

With ballots out to voters and the election underway a surprise announcement came for North Carolina voters.

On Wednesday night, David Black and Ken Raymond abruptly resigned. It happened after they voted in favor of changes to the rules surrounding mail-in ballots to settle lawsuits.

Even though they voted for that settlement, their resignation letters outline misunderstandings they had and blame the Attorney General’s office for how they advised them.

Once the agreement became public, Republicans, including Chairman Michael Whatley, blasted it.

“If they felt that they could not fulfill their duties given the information they were receiving both from the Attorney General’s office and the state board of elections staff, we understood why they felt they needed to step down,” Whatley said.

Republican Party officials wouldn’t say if they asked the pair to resign. Black wouldn’t give comment to WNCN. State Democratic leaders believe it’s an effort to create confusion and mistrust.

“It’s most unfortunate here we are, people voting already, to have the members of the board of elections to resign and to throw things into further chaos,” said Wayne Goodwin with the NC Democratic Party.

The settlement at issue makes several changes: It lets voters send in an affidavit to fix mistakes on the part of their ballot where a witness has to sign, and it extends the deadline for your ballot to get to your county elections office, although a judge still has to approve it.

Republican Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest called for a federal investigation into the agreement and into Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein.

Stein dismissed the resignations as “political theater.”

It’s up to Republican Party leaders now to submit potential nominees to replace the two men who resigned.

Democratic Governor Roy Cooper would choose those replacements from the list the Republicans provided. Cooper says he wants those names by Monday at 12 p.m.

