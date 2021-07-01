2 people bitten by fox in NC city

600 block of Coronado Drive in Greensboro (Google Maps)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are recovering after being bitten by a fox Wednesday night on the 600 block of Coronado Drive in Greensboro.

Both victims went to the hospital but were released early Thursday morning.

The fox was killed by the bite victims, and has been taken for testing to confirm whether or not it was rabid.

There have been several reports of rabies cases in Guilford County so far this year.

The Department of Health advises to keep your distance from wild animals, especially animals that are acting strangely and keep your pets up to date on their rabies vaccinations.