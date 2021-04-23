$2 million federal grant helping local farmers, migrant workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- State lawmakers are seeding the pockets of North Carolina farmers with $2 million. The funding will reimburse farmers who employ immigrant workers who quarantined throughout the pandemic.

FOX 46 spoke with Lee Wicker, Deputy Director of the North Carolina Growers Association. Wicker said North Carolina is third in the country in strawberry production, but strawberries need to be handpicked, and with workers being quarantined throughout the last year, farmers have suffered major losses. That’s why the government funding on the way will be a huge help.

Although the $2 million will be a huge boost, Wicker says farmers across the state have suffered tens of millions of dollars in losses.

“Last year, we were the farmers were required to pay up to 80 hours per time loss to workers who were isolated or quarantined,” Wicker said. “But then you had the loss of productivity, the employees aren’t working. You’ve lost crop yields, you know, if strawberries are ready to pick the day, if you don’t pick them, they’re no good tomorrow.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, about 20,000 H-2A farm workers will come to our state to work the 2021 agricultural season. Most of them from Mexico.

“In North Carolina, we do we really rely on the visa farm visa holders, the H2, a migrant workers, a lot of the larger farms do rely on that,” local farmer Kelly Carrigan said.

With more workers, comes more risk for COVID outbreaks, which is why Carrigan says vaccination is key.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“Get them vaccinated if they’re willing to be vaccinated, because if you’re vaccinated, then your chances of getting and transmitting COVID are reduced,” Carrigan said.

As for the farmers who are trying to recover the costs of quarantining their workers, Wicker says they will accept any money they can.

Wicker said all farmers will have to do is take pictures of the receipts of the workers’ quarantine costs, and they’ll get reimbursed.