Two men face a slew of drug, gun-related charges following a traffic stop

by: Walter Hermann

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two men are facing a slew of charges following a traffic stop in Iredell County last week, the local sheriff’s office said on Monday.

Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop last Friday near Old Mountain Road and Buffalo Shoals Road.

Troutman resident Gregory Evans, 50, and Maiden resident Christopher Propst, 42, were both questioned and a vehicle search was conducted.

Meth and two guns were relocated and both men were arrested.

Evans faces multiple charges including possession of a stolen gun and drug-related charges. He has a criminal history that includes drug and driving-related charges. Propst also faces multiple charges including possession of a gun by a convicted felon and drug-related charges. He also has a criminal history including resisting and leaving the scene of a hit-and-run.

Propst also had 10 outstanding warrants from numerous surrounding counties.

