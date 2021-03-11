2 men charged in North Carolina woman’s death

Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a North Carolina woman in December, police said.

Winston-Salem police said David Mejia Luna, 26, and Andres Mejia Arellanes, 38, were each charged with murder in the death of 28-year-old Maria Del Carmen Cedillo Figueroa, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Police said the woman died of multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 7.

According to police, Luna and Figueroa were dating. Police also said Luna and Arellanes are cousins. Additional details on the case weren’t immediately released.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Arellanes is jailed without bond, but a status for Luna wasn’t available online Wednesday. It’s unclear whether either man had an attorney who would comment on their behalf.