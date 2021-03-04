2 men arrested for possession of child pornography in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Two Gaston County men have been arrested and charged for possession of child pornography.

Police say Wesley Lane Ross, 18, is charged with three felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a child and three felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a child. The charges stem from a search warrant executed by Gaston County Police on Feb. 2.

Ross was arrested on March 3 and released from the Gaston County Jail on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Trevor Lee Iman, 20, was arrested by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on March 4 on six felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a child and six felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a child.

The charges against both men are the result of cybercrime tips received from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).

During seaches of the homes, police detectives took electronic storage devices belonging to the suspects for examination. This led to the discovery of videos containing child pornography.

Both investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. R.L. Smith at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.