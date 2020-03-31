2 Lowe’s employees test positive for coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lowe’s says two local employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday the company confirmed with Fox 46 that two employees, one in Northlake, the other in Ballantyne, both tested positive and are receiving care.

The Northlake worker last worked on March 24 and the Ballantyne worker March 23.

“The stores remain open, and we continue to takeâ€¯extraâ€¯steps to clean the store beyond our daily cleaning protocols. In an abundance of caution, associates who had worked closely with either individual over a period of time have been put on paid leave.”

Fox 46 viewers have been consistently contacting us about how packed the home improvement stores have been over the last several days since the statewide ‘stay at home’ order went into effect. We will continue to investigate and stay on top of this fluid situation.