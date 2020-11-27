2 killed in Thanksgiving day crash, Highway Patrol says

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Two people were killed in a crash Thanksgiving morning in Gaston County, according to officials.

Highway Patrol says around 7:30 a.m. two people were driving on Hwy 321 in a Honda Civic at a high rate of speed causing them to run off the orad into a tree.

The passenger was killed on impact and the driver died at the scene.

No transports were made from the scene of the crash. The victims have been identified, but their names have not been released at this time.

