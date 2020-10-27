2 killed in east Tennessee school bus crash

News
Posted: / Updated:

Officials say two people have died after a school bus carrying children got into a highway crash in Tennessee.

Lt. Bill Miller of the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash involved a utility service vehicle and happened on state Highway 58 in Meigs County in eastern Tennessee.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn sent a statement offering condolences “for those lives that were lost” but did not give specifics.

It was not clear how many people were aboard the bus.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Viral