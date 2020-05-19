2 killed in 2 separate crashes in Charlotte

Two people were killed in two separate accidents in Charlotte Monday, according to CMPD.

The first crash happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Lees Crossing Drive in Charlotte. Police say it was a single car crash, with the car leaving the roadway.

One adult was taken to the hospital from the scene and later pronounced dead.

The second accident occurred at 8:24 p.m. in the 5000 block of Cello Court. In this instance, police say two people riding in an SUV left the roadway and hit a home.

One person inside of the home was killed and two other people who had been inside of the home at the time were taken to the hospital by Medic. The home sustained major damage and Charlotte Fire was called in to make sure it remained structurally sound.

No additional information has been given on the drivers or victims. Check back with FOX 46 for updates.