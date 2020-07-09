2 injured in University City shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Two people were shot in the parking lot of a Family Dollar in University City Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the 10200 block of University City Drive where they found two men who had been shot. Both were transported to the hospital by MEDIC.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot and involved an altercation between two groups of individuals.

CMPD says they are investigating a third person who also showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Just before 4 p.m., one person was shot and another was killed in the 1100 block of Coliseum Drive.

Police are not sure at this time if the victim who arrived at the hospital is connected to one of these shooting.

