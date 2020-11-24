2 hospitalized after small plane crashes in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A small plane has crashed along Augusta Road in Greenville County near the Donaldson Center Airport, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to the scene near Cytec Carbon Fibers around 3:20pm.

The sheriff’s office said a small plane with two people on board reportedly struck a smoke tower and went down behind a building.

Both people on board were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The case will be investigated by the FAA and NTSB.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.