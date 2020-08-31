2 Florida women, ages 19 and 21, charged with sex trafficking minors

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The FBI has arrested two Florida women accused of being involved in the sex trafficking of minors.
The Broward County Human Trafficking Task Force arrested Hollywood resident Kiara Nunez, 21, and Coral Springs resident Alexandra Ramirez, 19, last week.
Court documents allege the women were sex trafficking two 15-year-old girls from Oct. 2019 through Jan. 2020. Police recovered one of the girls during an undercover human trafficking operation at a hotel in Ft. Lauderdale on Jan. 29.
Police said that an online advertisement from the Ft. Lauderdale area promoting sex in exchange for money tipped them off. The ad reportedly contained nude images of young females, later identified as the victims in the case.
