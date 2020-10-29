2 families in Cabarrus County escape home after tree crashes into duplex

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Two families in Cabarrus County managed to get out safely after heavy rain and high winds caused a tree to come crashing down onto their duplex Thursday morning.

The families, at total of seven people, were inside when the tree hit the home near downtown Concord. A neighbor tells FOX 46 she was outside and just happened to look up at the exact moment the tree slammed onto the house.

“I just saw it crack it made that distinct crack noise you hear from a tree immediately make that loud thud on the house,” Kenly Cox said.

She said she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“I was just flabbergasted. I was like ‘oh, ok.’

The winds were whipping around mid-morning Thursday at her house on Spring Street in Concord.

“I had gotten a text message from my fiancé, he was like ‘hey, can you take down the flags outside?’”

She also secured some Halloween decorations, and then came the big scare.

“It just threw me off really bad,” Cox said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The tree cracked and fell hard onto the home across the street.

“It didn’t collapse though,” Cox said.

She was grateful to see the structure was still standing.

“I think I would’ve been in a lot more of a panic if I saw that tree branch going right through the house,” she said.

And she was most thankful when she saw her neighbors were safe.

“I’m just happy they got out safely.”

One of the people who lives in the home tells FOX 46 they just found out the house has now been condemned. He says he’s just getting some things for the kids, but even if they can move back in, he says that could take months.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM