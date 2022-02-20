2 facing multiple charges following weeks long investigation in Buncombe Co.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dennis Miller and Hope Baker (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)

February 20 2022 02:30 pm

CANDLER, N.C. (WSPA) – A man and woman are facing multiple gun and drug charges following a weeks-long investigation in Buncombe County.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dennis Gates Miller, 31, of Candler and Hope Elizabeth Baker, 39, of Candler.

Miller was charged with:

  • possession of firearm by felon
  • possession of a stolen firearm
  • trafficking in fentanyl
  • possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver fentanyl
  • trafficking in methamphetamine
  • possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver methamphetamine
  • maintaining a dwelling for purposes of controlled substances

Baker was charged with:

  • trafficking in fentanyl
  • trafficking in methamphetamine 
  • conspire to traffic fentanyl
  • conspire to traffic methamphetamine
  • Gun
    Gun (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)
  • Gun
    Gun (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)
  • Drugs
    Drugs (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)
  • Drugs
    Drugs (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)
  • Drugs
    Drugs (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)


During the investigation, items were seized from cars, residences and motel rooms including more than

  • 38 grams of fentanyl in total
  • 87 grams of methamphetamine in total
  • crack cocaine
  • 10.3 grams of marijuana
  • 14 doses of 1mg Lorazepam
  • $1,107
  • .40 caliber pistol which was reported stolen a
  • 9mm gun

Miller is being held on a $605,000 bond in the Buncombe County Detention. Baker is being held on a 100,000 bond in the Buncombe County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories