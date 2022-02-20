2 facing multiple charges following weeks long investigation in Buncombe Co.

CANDLER, N.C. (WSPA) – A man and woman are facing multiple gun and drug charges following a weeks-long investigation in Buncombe County.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dennis Gates Miller, 31, of Candler and Hope Elizabeth Baker, 39, of Candler.

Miller was charged with:

possession of firearm by felon

possession of a stolen firearm

trafficking in fentanyl

possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver fentanyl

trafficking in methamphetamine

possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver methamphetamine

maintaining a dwelling for purposes of controlled substances

Baker was charged with:

trafficking in fentanyl

trafficking in methamphetamine

conspire to traffic fentanyl

conspire to traffic methamphetamine

Gun (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)

Drugs (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)

During the investigation, items were seized from cars, residences and motel rooms including more than

38 grams of fentanyl in total

87 grams of methamphetamine in total

crack cocaine

10.3 grams of marijuana

14 doses of 1mg Lorazepam

$1,107

.40 caliber pistol which was reported stolen a

9mm gun

Miller is being held on a $605,000 bond in the Buncombe County Detention. Baker is being held on a 100,000 bond in the Buncombe County Detention Center.