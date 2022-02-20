2 facing multiple charges following weeks long investigation in Buncombe Co.

CANDLER, N.C. (WSPA) – A man and woman are facing multiple gun and drug charges following a weeks-long investigation in Buncombe County.
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dennis Gates Miller, 31, of Candler and Hope Elizabeth Baker, 39, of Candler.
Miller was charged with:
- possession of firearm by felon
- possession of a stolen firearm
- trafficking in fentanyl
- possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver fentanyl
- trafficking in methamphetamine
- possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver methamphetamine
- maintaining a dwelling for purposes of controlled substances
Baker was charged with:
- trafficking in fentanyl
- trafficking in methamphetamine
- conspire to traffic fentanyl
- conspire to traffic methamphetamine
During the investigation, items were seized from cars, residences and motel rooms including more than
- 38 grams of fentanyl in total
- 87 grams of methamphetamine in total
- crack cocaine
- 10.3 grams of marijuana
- 14 doses of 1mg Lorazepam
- $1,107
- .40 caliber pistol which was reported stolen a
- 9mm gun
Miller is being held on a $605,000 bond in the Buncombe County Detention. Baker is being held on a 100,000 bond in the Buncombe County Detention Center.