2 face charges in NC woman’s death; drowning falsely reported, police say

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — Two people are facing charges in a woman’s death, according to a news release from Yadkville police.
Kevin Anthony Diclemente, 45, of Yadkinville, is charged with felony murder.
Jessica Ann Cheek, 30, of Boonville, is charged with accessory after the fact.
Police were called to Diclemente’s home on Nov. 13 in connection with the death of Rebecca Anne Shore.
Police said Shore’s death was reported as a drowning, but that was not true.
Diclemente is being held in the Yadkin County jail without bond. Cheek is jailed in Surry County under a $500,000 bond.
It is unclear when, where or how Shore died.
