2 detained following police pursuit in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police say two people were detained following a pursuit Friday afternoon.

CMPD says officers were trying to find a car that was involved in a violent case. When they found the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver kept going and a pursuit began.

The pursuit ended near Lasalle St and I-77. Two people were detained and are being investigated for their involvement. 

No additional information has been released at this time. Check back for updates.

