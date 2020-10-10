2 dead, suspect hospitalized after shooting on party bus in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting on a party bus in Greensboro Friday night, according to a news release.

At 8:51 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service in the area of Interstate 85 and Interstate 73 for an aggravated assault.

Upon arrival, deputies located three people with gunshot wounds.

One victim was dead at the scene and another victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The suspect was on the bus and is in the hospital with very serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.