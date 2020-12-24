2 dead in NE Charlotte homicide; 3rd in less than 24 hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified two people who were shot and killed in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday night.

The victims have been identified as David Victor Bruce, 59, and Julia Rena McManus, 50. Their families have been notified of their deaths.

CMPD officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to the double shooting near the 9900 block of Brickleberry Lane to what appeared to be an apartment complex. Officers said they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds and both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Operations Command, CFD, and the DA were among the departments that responded.

This is the third homicide investigation in less than 24 hours in Charlotte.

There is no mention of a suspect at this time. This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

This was the first of two shootings that occurred on Wednesday. CMPD says they responded to a shooting in southeast Charlotte later in the evening where one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

