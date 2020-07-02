2 Charlotte men arrested after chase and crash in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – Two Charlotte men were arrested after a chase and crash Wednesday on U.S. 52 in Forsyth County, according to a press release.

The pursuit happened when a person attempted to flee after a deputy initiated a traffic stop for

a violation of auto law. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle rammed a deputy vehicle.



Ultimately, the suspect vehicle, two patrol vehicles, and three unrelated civilian vehicles

were involved in the resulting crash.

One civilian was transported to the hospital as a precaution. One deputy also sought treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital. A K9 involved in the crash was not injured.

Deputies seized 141.18 grams of marijuana; 31.92 grams of methamphetamine; 8.58 grams of

cocaine; .44 grams of crack cocaine, a stolen firearm, and $567 in cash from the suspect vehicle.

Alexander Brown, 31, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with felony Flee to Elude with a Motor Vehicle; misdemeanor Resisting a Public Officer; felony Possession of Firearm by Felon; felony Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction; felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm; felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Distribute Marijuana; felony Possession of Marijuana; felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Distribute Cocaine; felony Possession of Cocaine; two (2) felony counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine; felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Distribute a Controlled Substance (Schedule II); felony Possession of Methamphetamine; felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (Schedule IV); misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance (Schedule IV); misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.

Brown is currently confined to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a $250,000 secured bond. His court date is set for July 16.



Kadeem Jamar Featherson, 29, of Charlotte was arrested and charged with felony Possession of Firearm by Felon; felony Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction; felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm; misdemeanor Carrying a Concealed Gun; felony Trafficking Methamphetamine; felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Distribute a Controlled Substance (Schedule II); felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Distribute Marijuana; felony Possession of Marijuana; felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Distribute Cocaine; felony Possession of Cocaine; felony Possession of Methamphetamine; felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (Schedule IV); misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance (Schedule IV); misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.

Featherson is currently confined to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond allowed and a court date of July 16.