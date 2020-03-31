2 charged with murder in deadly Gaston County hit-and-run

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two suspects have been charged in connection to a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in Cramerton.

Gaston County police were called to a hit-and-run on Church Street where officers found a woman near the driveway of a home. She was pronounced dead at the scene and upon further investigation, police determined that the woman was killed during a vehicle theft.

Officers were able to identify and locate the suspects and the two cars involved in the incident.

Both suspects have been charged with first-degree murder and are in custody at the Gaston County Jail.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call Detective B. Dalton with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or at 704-861-8000.