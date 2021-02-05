2 charged with child neglect, drug trafficking in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Two people were arrested in Chester County for child neglect and drug trafficking, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Feb. 4, deputies executed a search warrant at 1001 Chester Avenue in Great Falls where they found methamphetamine in the presence of children.

Following the search, Ashley McKenzie, 29 and Timothy Jacob Seegars, 40, were arrested for crimes related to drug distribution and child neglect.

McKenzie has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, two counts of unlawful neglect of a child and unlawful distribution of methamphetamine in the presence of a child.

Drugs seized from 1001 Chester Avenue.

Seegars is charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Both suspects are being held in the Chester County Detention Center.