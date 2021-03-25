2 charged with child abuse in Myrtle Beach; infant child tests positive for marijuana

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Two people were arrested for child abuse after drug testing revealed they both had marijuana in their system, and their 5-month-old child tested positive for marijuana.

On March 4, Kalley Elias, 28, and Andrew Torsiello, 29, provided urine and hair samples to be tested for narcotics after a child abuse complaint, according to a police report. A hair sample was also collected from the 5-month-old child.

On March 10, test results showed Elias tested positive for the presence of Amphetamines and marijuana through a urine sample, according to the report. She also tested positive for amphetamines and Opiates through her hair sample.

Torsiello tested positive for the presence of marijuana in both his urine and hair sample, according to the report. The child also tested positive for marijuana.

Because both Elias and Torsiello tested positive for marijuana, they were charged with unlawful neglect toward a child. The child, according to the report, has been placed in the custody of the Department of Social Services.

Both Elias and Torsiello are being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.