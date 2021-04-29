2 arrested on several drug charges following traffic stop in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- An early morning traffic stop led to two drug arrests.

Around 12:30 a.m., deputies on patrol saw a car with a burned-out driver’s side headlight pass by them in the 3500 block of E. NC 27 Highway. Officers pulled the car over a short distance away.

The driver, 34-year-old Brandon Chad Ayers, told deputies he did not have a valid driver’s license.

A passenger was also identified as Sara Lynn Reames, 36. The driver was asked to step out of the car and at that time, deputies saw an orange needle cap for a syringe, giving them probable cause to search the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine, Xanax, heroin, Adderall and other narcotics and two meth pipes.

Ayers was charged with possession of heroin, possession of a controlled substance Schedule III, driving while license revoked, displaying a fictitious license plate and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $13,000 secured bond.

Reames was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance Schedule II, possession of a controlled substance Schedule III, possession of a controlled substance Schedule IV and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held on a $12,000 bond.