2 arrested in hotel homicide, Matthews police say

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Two people have been arrested in a homicide that occurred at a hotel in Matthews, police say.

The investigation began on June 7 after police found a victim, 33-year-old David Funches, at the Holiday Inn Express in Matthews. Police say the suspects had an altercation with Funches and he was shot multiple times.

Funches later died at the hospital.

After a thorough review of evidence collected and witness statements, warrants were issued for Audrey Marie Medina and Daniel Tyler Parker.

On June 15, Medina was arrested at the Matthews Police Department. On June 16, Parker was arrested by CMPD in Charlotte. Both have been charged with first-degree murder. Both suspects are in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Jail.

