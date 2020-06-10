2 arrested in Gastonia homicide, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Two people were arrested in a homicide in Gastonia Tuesday evening, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

According to police, a shooting took place on Lowell Bethesda Road around 5:55 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found 30-year-old Eric De Sean Glenn with a gunshot wound. Glenn was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Following an investigation, police arrested Marshawn Devon Sanders, 27, and Ashley Michelle Abernathy, 34.

Sanders has been charged with first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Abernathy has been charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

No motive or additional information has been released at this time.