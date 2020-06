SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Two people were arrested Sunday afternoon after they reportedly shot at protesters.

Two separate groups of protesters were gathered near the Fame statue in downtown Salisbury at Church and Innes Street when the shots were fired.

Jeffrey Long, 49 and Brandon Walker, 34 were taken into custody. Three handguns were recovered and charges for both individuals are pending.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is on-going.