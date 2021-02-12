2 adults, 3 children taken to hospital after crash in NC county

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Two adults and three children were taken to the hospital after a crash in Guilford County on Thursday evening, according to highway patrol.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Hicone Road at Redcedar Road, near McLeansville.

A truck was stopped waiting to turn left onto Redcedar Road with another vehicle stopped behind it. A third vehicle did not slow down in time and rear-ended the vehicle behind the truck.

Both the truck and the vehicle behind it went off the road.

Amberiya Whitsett-Dotts, 27, of Greensboro, was charged with failure to reduce speed and child restraint violation.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The children taken to the hospital were 7 years, 5 years and 6 months old.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.