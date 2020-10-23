2 accused of child abuse after child overdoses in Asheville

Laquanda Duncan, Nilson Bonilla and Shabazz Tucker – Courtesy of the Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said two people face child abuse charges following an incident involving a child overdose.

According to a police news release, detectives assigned to the Buncombe County Department of Social Services were notified of a child abuse allegation on Oct. 1.

The allegations included a young child reportedly overdosing on what was suspected to be an opioid, and an investigation was started by detectives.

Following the investigation, detectives arrested the parents of child — Laquanda Lyanda Duncan, 29, and Shabazz Nygel Tucker, 26, both of Asheville — on Oct. 23 at their home in south Asheville.

Both Duncan and Tucker were charged with felony child abuse and later bonded out of the detention center after posting a $30,000 bond.

During Duncan and Tucker’s arrest, detectives had reason to believe that a fugitive from Sept. 18 armed robbery in west Asheville was inside the home.

Detectives located Nilson Javier Bonilla, who was hiding inside of a storage container inside of a closet in the home.

Bonilla was taken into custody and served with warrants charging him with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to sell a schedule VI substance.

He was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, where he was being held on $150,000 bond.