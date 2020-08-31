Concord teen drowns while swimming in Rowan County quarry

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 19-year-old drowned while swimming in a quarry in Rowan County Sunday afternoon, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Emmanuel Korwor Konneh, a Concord resident, drowned in the Balfour Quarry in Salisbury.
Friends told deputies that Konneh had went into the water, but he had not come back up.
Divers found his body in about 33 feet of water.
Deputies said Balfour Quarry is on private property with a locked gate and several no trespassing signs.
The victim’s three friends told investigators that they had heard of the quarry from some friends and had walked into the area to swim. All three were cited for second-degree trespassing.
