18-year-old NC woman dies from injuries after apartment fire that killed her boyfriend, their 10-month-old child

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has died from her injuries after an apartment fire that killed her boyfriend and their 10-month-old son on Sunday.

Winston-Salem firefighters battled the flames at the Green Oaks Apartments on White Meadow Lane around 1:26 a.m. Sunday.

Winston-Salem Assistant Fire Chief A.T. Byrum told FOX8 a fire broke out in the kitchen, most likely when cooking on the stove went unattended. The fire started there and quickly spread.

Byrum said both smoke alarms were in the bedroom and did not go off at the time of the fire. One was missing a battery and the other didn’t work properly.

Firefighters searched the unit and found 21-year-old Anthony King in the doorway of a bedroom. During a second search inside, they found his 18-year-old girlfriend and their 10-month-old son.

Fire crews performed CPR on the victims, but it wasn’t enough to save King and his baby.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

King’s mother, Jacqueita Wallington, confirmed to FOX8 on Tuesday that King’s girlfriend has died from her injuries.

The woman’s name has not been released.