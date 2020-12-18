18-year-old charged with murder in shooting death of Charlotte teen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 18-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Charlotte teenager, police said.

Deontae Eddings, 18, has been charged with murder in the death of Sharrieff Jones, 17.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the deadly shooting occurred shortly before 7:00 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, in the 7100 block of Red Bud Circle.

As officers got to the scene, they located Jones with an apparent gunshot wound. The teenager was rushed to Atrium Health Main where he was later pronounced deceased, police said.

The suspect, Eddings, has been transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

